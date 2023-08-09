Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.08 Million Position in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 839 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Simply Good Foods were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SMPL. Barclays PLC raised its position in Simply Good Foods by 9.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 4,204 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in Simply Good Foods by 0.7% during the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 839,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,405,000 after acquiring an additional 5,551 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT raised its position in Simply Good Foods by 7.0% during the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 7,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. CM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Simply Good Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $636,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in Simply Good Foods by 34.1% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 75,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after acquiring an additional 19,270 shares in the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Simply Good Foods alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SMPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Timothy Richard Kraft sold 10,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $422,084.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,147,343.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jill M. Short sold 5,410 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.34, for a total value of $202,009.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,239,239.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Timothy Richard Kraft sold 10,656 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $422,084.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,147,343.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 347,999 shares of company stock worth $13,225,838 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Simply Good Foods Stock Down 4.2 %

SMPL opened at $37.20 on Wednesday. The Simply Good Foods Company has a fifty-two week low of $29.21 and a fifty-two week high of $40.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 0.74.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $324.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

About Simply Good Foods

(Free Report)

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizzas, protein chips, and recipes, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.