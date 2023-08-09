Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 343 Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Bank OZK by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Bank OZK by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Bank OZK by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Bank OZK by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Bank OZK Price Performance

NASDAQ:OZK opened at $43.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.43. Bank OZK has a 12-month low of $30.72 and a 12-month high of $49.52.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $388.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.41 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 35.47% and a return on equity of 14.60%. Bank OZK’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on OZK shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Bank OZK from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Bank OZK in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank OZK in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Bank OZK from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Bank OZK from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.50.

Read Our Latest Report on Bank OZK

Bank OZK Profile

(Free Report)

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OZK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.