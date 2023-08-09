Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $2.48 Million Stock Position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina reduced its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,460 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,613 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $2,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,983 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 376,424 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,699,000 after buying an additional 80,536 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 979.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 55,424 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,667,000 after buying an additional 50,290 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 202,318 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,037,000 after buying an additional 25,575 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 213,779 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,002,000 after buying an additional 47,233 shares during the period. 82.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $718,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $530,803.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.25, for a total transaction of $327,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $944,684.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $718,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,803.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,102,000. 3.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WMS stock opened at $134.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.13. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $75.02 and a one year high of $153.36. The stock has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.40.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $778.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.08 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 50.53%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is presently 9.29%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WMS. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $108.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Monday, July 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.71.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

