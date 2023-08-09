Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Increases Position in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $2,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 872.2% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 776.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the first quarter valued at $121,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 148.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 1st quarter worth $246,000. 98.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AIRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. 92 Resources reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Apartment Income REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Shares of Apartment Income REIT stock opened at $34.48 on Wednesday. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 52-week low of $32.51 and a 52-week high of $46.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.71 and a 200 day moving average of $36.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.12%.

Apartment Income REIT Corp (AIR Communities) (NYSE: AIRC) is a publicly traded, self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). AIR's portfolio comprises 75 communities totaling 25,797 apartment homes located in 10 states and the District of Columbia. AIR offers a simple, predictable business model with focus on what we call the AIR Edge, the cumulative result of our focus on resident selection, satisfaction, and retention, as well as relentless innovation in delivering best-in-class property management.

