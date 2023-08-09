DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its position in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,859 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DISH. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of DISH Network by 231.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,268,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583,537 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of DISH Network by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,957,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,775 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DISH Network by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,323,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,788,000 after acquiring an additional 597,587 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in shares of DISH Network by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 4,296,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,327,000 after acquiring an additional 472,256 shares during the period. Finally, JAT Capital Mgmt LP increased its stake in shares of DISH Network by 92.7% during the fourth quarter. JAT Capital Mgmt LP now owns 905,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,710,000 after acquiring an additional 435,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Get DISH Network alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of DISH Network from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of DISH Network from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of DISH Network from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of DISH Network from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.92.

DISH Network Trading Up 9.6 %

DISH Network stock opened at $8.37 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. DISH Network Co. has a 12 month low of $5.83 and a 12 month high of $20.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.83.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). DISH Network had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DISH Network Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Thomas A. Cullen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total transaction of $159,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 226,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437,678. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Thomas A. Cullen sold 25,000 shares of DISH Network stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total value of $159,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 226,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,678. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Defranco acquired 2,000,000 shares of DISH Network stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.22 per share, with a total value of $12,440,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,767,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,654,832.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 55.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About DISH Network

(Free Report)

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.