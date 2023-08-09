Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Raises Stock Position in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $2,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CAR. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Avis Budget Group by 52.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 4,873 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 22,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,346,000 after buying an additional 5,586 shares during the last quarter. 98.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Avis Budget Group
In other news, insider Patrick K. Rankin sold 14,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.55, for a total value of $3,021,438.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,086,563.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 48.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Avis Budget Group Price Performance
Avis Budget Group stock opened at $224.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 2.38. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.83 and a 1 year high of $251.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $217.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.35.
Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $11.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.79 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 18.37% and a negative return on equity of 500.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $15.94 EPS. Research analysts expect that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 37.83 earnings per share for the current year.
Avis Budget Group Company Profile
Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 415 dealer-operated and 390 company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.
