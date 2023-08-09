Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,632 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,799 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in MGIC Investment by 8.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,026,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,614,000 after purchasing an additional 235,120 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 149,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after buying an additional 20,409 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 382,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,975,000 after buying an additional 40,501 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 85,623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MTG shares. Compass Point raised their price objective on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on MGIC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on MGIC Investment in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MGIC Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

MGIC Investment Stock Performance

MGIC Investment stock opened at $18.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.31. MGIC Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.13 and a fifty-two week high of $18.25.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $290.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.51 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 67.83%. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGIC Investment Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is a positive change from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.15%.

About MGIC Investment

(Free Report)

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

Featured Stories

