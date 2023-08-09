Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 235 Shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Stericycle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,287,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stericycle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,286,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stericycle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,363,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new position in shares of Stericycle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,307,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Stericycle by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,727,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,196,000 after purchasing an additional 199,658 shares during the last quarter. 97.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SRCL has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company.

Stericycle Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SRCL opened at $43.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 190.31, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.85 and a 200 day moving average of $45.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Stericycle, Inc. has a one year low of $39.63 and a one year high of $56.12.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $669.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.48 million. Stericycle had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 0.79%. Stericycle’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Stericycle, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and COVID 19 waste disposal; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, sharps mailback solutions, and maritime waste services; medical supply store services; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

