Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Position in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 611 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CWT. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,369,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $298,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,204 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in California Water Service Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,387,000. Amundi increased its holdings in California Water Service Group by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,135,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,439,000 after buying an additional 292,111 shares in the last quarter. Thematics Asset Management acquired a new position in California Water Service Group during the fourth quarter worth $8,033,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in California Water Service Group by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,330,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,313,000 after acquiring an additional 126,979 shares during the last quarter. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get California Water Service Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of California Water Service Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. UBS Group lowered California Water Service Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded California Water Service Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, 888 reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of California Water Service Group in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

California Water Service Group Trading Down 0.0 %

California Water Service Group stock opened at $52.02 on Wednesday. California Water Service Group has a 52 week low of $49.00 and a 52 week high of $66.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.24 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.26.

California Water Service Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is 90.44%.

About California Water Service Group

(Free Report)

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for California Water Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Water Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.