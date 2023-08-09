Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Raises Stock Position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,693 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $2,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Hyatt Hotels by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 335.2% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Hyatt Hotels by 136.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Hyatt Hotels Price Performance

Shares of NYSE H opened at $115.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 1.37. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 52 week low of $77.70 and a 52 week high of $127.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Hyatt Hotels Cuts Dividend

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 13.30%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Hyatt Hotels’s payout ratio is currently 14.63%.

Insider Transactions at Hyatt Hotels

In related news, insider H. Charles Floyd sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $684,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,927 shares in the company, valued at $3,753,678. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $136.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $113.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.11.

View Our Latest Analysis on Hyatt Hotels

About Hyatt Hotels

(Free Report)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding H? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.