Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Shares Purchased by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $2,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SON. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Sonoco Products by 321.8% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Sonoco Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in Sonoco Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SON opened at $56.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.46. Sonoco Products has a 52-week low of $53.78 and a 52-week high of $65.96.

Sonoco Products Announces Dividend

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 6.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SON. Argus downgraded Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Sonoco Products from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Sonoco Products from $80.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sonoco Products has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.17.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging.

