Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VMBS. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,914,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,454,189,000 after acquiring an additional 14,144,564 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 73,233,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,669,006,000 after buying an additional 1,498,896 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1,693.6% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,239,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,418,000 after buying an additional 1,170,313 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 101.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,156,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,658,000 after purchasing an additional 583,647 shares during the period. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $24,402,000.

NASDAQ VMBS opened at $45.42 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.82 and a 200 day moving average of $46.22. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $43.33 and a 1 year high of $48.97.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

