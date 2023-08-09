Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Invests $1.12 Million in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 50,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 66.3% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 194.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 49.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period.

Radian Group Stock Performance

NYSE:RDN opened at $28.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.92. Radian Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.83 and a 1-year high of $28.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09.

Radian Group Announces Dividend

Radian Group ( NYSE:RDN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $278.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.10 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 54.83%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RDN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Radian Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Compass Point raised shares of Radian Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Radian Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $27.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Radian Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

Insider Transactions at Radian Group

In other news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $779,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 124,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,241,888.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Derek Brummer sold 12,475 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total transaction of $311,500.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 141,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,533,629.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $779,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 124,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,241,888.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,892 shares of company stock valued at $2,796,829 in the last 90 days. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. The company operates through Mortgage and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting solutions.

Featured Stories

