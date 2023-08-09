Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Grows Position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,651 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in MasTec were worth $2,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in MasTec during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in MasTec during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in MasTec during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in MasTec by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in MasTec by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

MTZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on MasTec from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their target price on MasTec from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com cut MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on MasTec from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.90.

Shares of NYSE MTZ opened at $92.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.28. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of -579.31 and a beta of 1.40. MasTec, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.36 and a twelve month high of $123.33.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

