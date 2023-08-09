Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,903 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LPX. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 7,044,909 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $417,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,003 shares during the last quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 427.3% in the fourth quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 911,101 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $53,937,000 after acquiring an additional 738,319 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 24.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,311,921 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $205,737,000 after acquiring an additional 655,132 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,576,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 775,577 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $45,914,000 after acquiring an additional 171,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of LPX opened at $63.85 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.76. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $48.20 and a 52 week high of $79.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Louisiana-Pacific Announces Dividend

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The building manufacturing company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $611.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.04 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 16.60%. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue was down 45.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.19 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LPX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Louisiana-Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.60.

Get Our Latest Report on Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through: Siding, Oriented Strand Board, and South America. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.