SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Shares Bought by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $2,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after buying an additional 8,820 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 8.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 283.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 48,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 84,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,583,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

SiteOne Landscape Supply Price Performance

SITE opened at $162.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.88, a PEG ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $161.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.06. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.36 and a 12-month high of $176.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 4.59%. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital increased their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays lowered SiteOne Landscape Supply from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $146.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $163.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SiteOne Landscape Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SiteOne Landscape Supply

Insider Transactions at SiteOne Landscape Supply

In related news, EVP L Briley Brisendine, Jr. sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $464,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,331,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, EVP L Briley Brisendine, Jr. sold 2,900 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $464,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,331,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 8,000 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.33, for a total value of $1,338,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 558,886 shares in the company, valued at $93,518,394.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

(Free Report)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 155,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.