Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Shares Bought by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,059 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Polaris were worth $2,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New Hampshire raised its stake in shares of Polaris by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 15,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Polaris by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,125,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Polaris by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of Polaris by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 48,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,405,000 after purchasing an additional 11,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Polaris by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 5,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 58,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.14, for a total value of $7,937,098.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,632,961.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 8,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,560.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,356 shares in the company, valued at $3,686,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 58,301 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.14, for a total value of $7,937,098.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,632,961.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 145,464 shares of company stock worth $19,593,994. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PII has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Polaris from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Polaris in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Polaris in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Polaris from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Polaris from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.18.

Polaris Stock Down 2.2 %

Polaris stock opened at $126.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Polaris Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.86 and a fifty-two week high of $138.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $124.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.99. The firm has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.65.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 57.98% and a net margin of 6.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Polaris Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Polaris’s payout ratio is presently 24.28%.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats; and aftermarket parts and apparel.

Featured Articles

