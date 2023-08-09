Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Trims Stock Holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lessened its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $2,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JEF. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 66.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. 63.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 225,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total value of $8,081,905.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 16,225,385 shares in the company, valued at $582,004,559.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 225,311 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total value of $8,081,905.57. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 16,225,385 shares in the company, valued at $582,004,559.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 134,217 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total transaction of $4,803,626.43. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 15,744,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,484,345.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 578,320 shares of company stock worth $20,948,017 in the last ninety days. 20.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE JEF opened at $35.40 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.71. The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 1.42. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.34 and a 1 year high of $40.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.22). Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 6.23%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.86%.

JEF has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

