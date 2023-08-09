The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Shares Purchased by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 28.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,450 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Timken were worth $2,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Timken by 2.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 443,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,218,000 after purchasing an additional 12,463 shares during the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Timken in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,715,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Timken in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,810,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Timken in the first quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its position in Timken by 7.7% in the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 3,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TKR opened at $79.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The Timken Company has a 12-month low of $58.35 and a 12-month high of $95.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.43.

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Timken had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 20.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.37%.

In other Timken news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 31,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $2,556,555.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,082 shares in the company, valued at $30,669,544.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 31,933 shares of Timken stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $2,556,555.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 383,082 shares in the company, valued at $30,669,544.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 23,232 shares of Timken stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total value of $1,713,824.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 383,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,259,959.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TKR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup lowered Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Timken from $89.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Timken from $90.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Timken from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Timken currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.22.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and industrial motion products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as industrial motion components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

