CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.15 EPS

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.13) by $1.15, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $70.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 240.84% and a negative return on equity of 21.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.40) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $53.05 on Wednesday. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $38.94 and a 52-week high of $83.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.73.

CRSP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. VNET Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.71.

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total value of $1,622,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,133,019.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors increased its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,602,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,107,000 after purchasing an additional 10,992 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 158.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,014,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,194,000 after buying an additional 1,848,437 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,993,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,689,000 after buying an additional 752,132 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 6.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,798,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,580,000 after purchasing an additional 168,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 228.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,569,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,384 shares during the last quarter. 70.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

