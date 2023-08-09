Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) Cut to Hold at Needham & Company LLC

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SOVO. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Sovos Brands from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Sovos Brands from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Sovos Brands in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Sovos Brands from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Sovos Brands in a research report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Sovos Brands Stock Performance

Shares of SOVO opened at $22.52 on Monday. Sovos Brands has a 52 week low of $12.74 and a 52 week high of $22.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. Sovos Brands had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 14.24%. The business had revenue of $217.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Sovos Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sovos Brands will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Sovos Brands

In other news, insider Katie Gvazdinskas sold 5,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.46, for a total transaction of $103,066.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,203,727.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Katie Gvazdinskas sold 5,903 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.46, for a total value of $103,066.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,203,727.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Graves sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $6,055,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,342,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,831,599.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 568,085 shares of company stock valued at $10,121,131. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sovos Brands

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Sovos Brands by 0.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,735,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,331,000 after acquiring an additional 17,931 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Sovos Brands by 15.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,604,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,298,000 after acquiring an additional 629,913 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sovos Brands by 60.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,655,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,382 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sovos Brands by 15.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,538,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,022,000 after acquiring an additional 467,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Sovos Brands by 67.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,125,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Sovos Brands Company Profile

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer-packaged food company that manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinner and Sauces, and Breakfast and Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, frozen pizza, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

