Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) Stock Rating Lowered by Stifel Nicolaus

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $23.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $21.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 2.13% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SOVO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sovos Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday. Stephens started coverage on shares of Sovos Brands in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Sovos Brands from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC cut Sovos Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Sovos Brands from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sovos Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

NASDAQ:SOVO opened at $22.52 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.82. Sovos Brands has a 12-month low of $12.74 and a 12-month high of $22.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $217.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.87 million. Sovos Brands had a positive return on equity of 14.24% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sovos Brands will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Todd R. Lachman sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $832,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,119,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,215,578.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Risa Cretella sold 12,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total transaction of $237,914.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 269,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,255,601.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd R. Lachman sold 45,000 shares of Sovos Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $832,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,119,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,215,578.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 568,085 shares of company stock worth $10,121,131 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ranger Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Sovos Brands by 28.8% during the first quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,346,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,454,000 after buying an additional 300,831 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Sovos Brands by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,613,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,193,000 after purchasing an additional 13,028 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,012,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sovos Brands by 67.7% during the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 54,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 21,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Sovos Brands by 32.1% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 17,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 4,325 shares during the period. 93.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer-packaged food company that manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinner and Sauces, and Breakfast and Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, frozen pizza, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

