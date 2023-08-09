Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) Stock Rating Lowered by William Blair

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SOVO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sovos Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Sovos Brands from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Sovos Brands from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Sovos Brands in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Sovos Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Sovos Brands Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SOVO opened at $22.52 on Monday. Sovos Brands has a fifty-two week low of $12.74 and a fifty-two week high of $22.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. Sovos Brands had a positive return on equity of 14.24% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $217.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sovos Brands will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert L. Graves sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $6,055,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,342,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,831,599.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert L. Graves sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $6,055,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,342,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,831,599.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Katie Gvazdinskas sold 5,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.46, for a total value of $103,066.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,203,727.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 568,085 shares of company stock worth $10,121,131. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Sovos Brands by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sovos Brands by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 405,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,930,000 after buying an additional 6,483 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $875,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sovos Brands by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,020,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Sovos Brands Company Profile

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer-packaged food company that manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinner and Sauces, and Breakfast and Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, frozen pizza, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

Further Reading

