Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) Cut to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $23.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $21.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.13% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Sovos Brands in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Sovos Brands from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Sovos Brands from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Sovos Brands in a report on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Sovos Brands from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

Shares of Sovos Brands stock opened at $22.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.82. Sovos Brands has a fifty-two week low of $12.74 and a fifty-two week high of $22.63.

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $217.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.87 million. Sovos Brands had a positive return on equity of 14.24% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Sovos Brands will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Risa Cretella sold 12,182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total transaction of $237,914.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 269,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,255,601.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Sovos Brands news, Director Robert L. Graves sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $6,055,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,342,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,831,599.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Risa Cretella sold 12,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total transaction of $237,914.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 269,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,255,601.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 568,085 shares of company stock worth $10,121,131. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sovos Brands by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,655,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,382 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Sovos Brands by 67.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,125,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262,812 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Sovos Brands by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,011,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,233,000 after acquiring an additional 685,765 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Sovos Brands by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,604,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,298,000 after purchasing an additional 629,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sovos Brands by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,877,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,983,000 after purchasing an additional 594,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer-packaged food company that manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinner and Sauces, and Breakfast and Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, frozen pizza, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

