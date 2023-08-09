Johanna Nielsen Sells 1,706 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Stock

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $182,542.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,078. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NIKE Price Performance

NKE stock opened at $109.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $108.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.28. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.22 and a 52-week high of $131.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.96, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.58 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 34.01%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NIKE

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.11%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NKE. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in NIKE by 201.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in NIKE by 164.8% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NKE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $152.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on NIKE from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on NIKE from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on NIKE from $133.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.03.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NKE

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.