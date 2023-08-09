Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 80 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,571 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $2,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,907,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 530,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,817,000 after purchasing an additional 155,341 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 608.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 116,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,626,000 after purchasing an additional 100,168 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 129.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 176,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,875,000 after purchasing an additional 99,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thematics Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the 4th quarter worth $15,194,000. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Littelfuse Trading Down 0.1 %

Littelfuse stock opened at $256.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $281.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.44. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.29. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.19 and a 52 week high of $309.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Littelfuse Increases Dividend

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.32 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $612.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.83 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 16.06%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 12.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is a positive change from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 700 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.15, for a total transaction of $189,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,916.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LFUS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Littelfuse in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $240.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.00.

Littelfuse Profile

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Further Reading

