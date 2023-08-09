Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 650 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $2,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in The Carlyle Group by 158.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 577,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,946,000 after purchasing an additional 353,959 shares during the period. Wafra Inc. acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the first quarter worth approximately $7,394,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in The Carlyle Group by 18.5% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 97,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 1,738.8% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 59,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 55,834 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the first quarter worth $87,000. 54.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Carlyle Group Trading Down 2.5 %

CG opened at $32.10 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $38.32.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.89%.

CG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup assumed coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.35.

Insider Transactions at The Carlyle Group

In other news, CFO Curtis L. Buser sold 25,828 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total value of $835,794.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,221,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,525,021.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other The Carlyle Group news, insider Bruce M. Larson sold 13,413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total transaction of $434,044.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 403,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,043,312.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Curtis L. Buser sold 25,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total value of $835,794.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,221,416 shares in the company, valued at $39,525,021.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 84,916 shares of company stock valued at $2,747,882. Corporate insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Read More

