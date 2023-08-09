Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Boosts Position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $2,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRUS. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 183.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,972,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $167,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,213 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter valued at $43,435,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 966,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,949,000 after buying an additional 328,500 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 8,646.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 320,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,895,000 after buying an additional 317,152 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 2,991.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 326,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,684,000 after acquiring an additional 315,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

CRUS opened at $82.91 on Wednesday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.94 and a 12-month high of $111.15. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97, a PEG ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.93 and its 200 day moving average is $89.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded Cirrus Logic from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.09.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.

