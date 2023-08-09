Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. Kemper had a negative net margin of 5.82% and a negative return on equity of 5.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.62) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Kemper Stock Down 7.4 %

Shares of KMPR stock opened at $47.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.49 and its 200 day moving average is $52.32. Kemper has a 12 month low of $40.65 and a 12 month high of $68.15.

Get Kemper alerts:

Kemper Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. Kemper’s payout ratio is -25.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KMPR shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Kemper from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Kemper from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kemper in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Kemper

Insider Activity at Kemper

In related news, EVP Matthew A. Hunton sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $159,075.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,590.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Susan D. Whiting sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.21, for a total transaction of $69,315.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,637.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew A. Hunton sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $159,075.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,590.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kemper

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Kemper in the third quarter worth approximately $413,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Kemper by 51.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kemper in the first quarter worth about $389,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kemper during the fourth quarter worth about $380,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kemper by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 7,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares during the period. 79.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kemper Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.