Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Qiagen had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The business had revenue of $497.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Qiagen updated its FY23 guidance to at least $2.07 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $2.07- EPS.

Qiagen Stock Performance

Shares of QGEN stock opened at $44.58 on Wednesday. Qiagen has a one year low of $40.38 and a one year high of $51.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.77 and its 200 day moving average is $45.75. The company has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Institutional Trading of Qiagen

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 6,517 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Qiagen during the 1st quarter valued at about $991,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 412,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,229,000 after acquiring an additional 86,591 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 6,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,049,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,440,000 after acquiring an additional 179,913 shares during the last quarter. 57.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on QGEN. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Qiagen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Qiagen from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Qiagen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.87.

Qiagen Company Profile

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

Featured Articles

