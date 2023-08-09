Avino Silver & Gold Mines (ASM) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Avino Silver & Gold Mines had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $9.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.00 million. On average, analysts expect Avino Silver & Gold Mines to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:ASM opened at $0.69 on Wednesday. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a 12 month low of $0.48 and a 12 month high of $1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.71. The firm has a market cap of $82.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.47 and a beta of 1.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 378.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 57,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 45,454 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 903,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 108,700 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 111,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 22,934 shares in the last quarter. 1.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ASM shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from $2.00 to $1.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprising four exploration concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprises four exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and one exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

