Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Forecasted to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley raised their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 8th. B. Riley analyst R. Sharma now expects that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.04. The consensus estimate for Lincoln Educational Services’ current full-year earnings is $0.32 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Lincoln Educational Services’ FY2025 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

Get Lincoln Educational Services alerts:

LINC has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Lincoln Educational Services from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Lincoln Educational Services from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on Lincoln Educational Services from $8.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Lincoln Educational Services Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of LINC stock opened at $8.93 on Wednesday. Lincoln Educational Services has a twelve month low of $4.59 and a twelve month high of $9.25. The company has a market cap of $279.87 million, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.33.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $87.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.03 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LINC. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Weil Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Herr Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,481,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Brian K. Meyers sold 30,021 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total value of $190,933.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 342,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,179,184.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Brian K. Meyers sold 30,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total transaction of $190,933.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 342,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,179,184.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald Edward Harbour sold 9,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $58,558.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,607.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 365,059 shares of company stock valued at $2,352,566. Company insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, and Healthcare and Other Professions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Educational Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Educational Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.