Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX) Announces Earnings Results

Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01, reports. Augmedix had a negative return on equity of 1,355.11% and a negative net margin of 57.70%. The company had revenue of $10.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.41 million. Augmedix updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Augmedix Stock Performance

Shares of AUGX stock opened at $4.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.77, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. Augmedix has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $5.36.

Get Augmedix alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Augmedix

In other news, Director Margie L. Traylor acquired 26,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.51 per share, for a total transaction of $119,650.30. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 47,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,462.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 10.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Augmedix

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Augmedix during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Augmedix during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Augmedix during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Augmedix by 125.6% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 26,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Augmedix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. 74.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark increased their target price on Augmedix from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Maxim Group increased their target price on Augmedix from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Augmedix from $5.50 to $6.50 in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Augmedix

About Augmedix

(Get Free Report)

Augmedix, Inc provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. Its platform offers Augmedix Live that provides synchronous medical note documentation and point of care support; Augmedix Notes that offers asynchronous medical documentation based upon previously recorded visits; Augmedix Prep that provides patient demographics, past medical history, medication changes and other points from the patient's health record; and Augmedix Go, a self-service mobile software application.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Augmedix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Augmedix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.