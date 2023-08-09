Analysts Offer Predictions for Nucor Co.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:NUE)

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nucor in a research report issued on Monday, August 7th. Zacks Research analyst A. Barman now expects that the basic materials company will earn $4.34 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.25. The consensus estimate for Nucor’s current full-year earnings is $18.82 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Nucor’s FY2023 earnings at $18.20 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.23 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.94 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.79 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.83 EPS.

Get Nucor alerts:

NUE has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Nucor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Wolfe Research raised Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.33.

Nucor Stock Up 0.4 %

NUE opened at $169.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.68 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Nucor has a 1-year low of $102.86 and a 1-year high of $182.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.80.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.22. Nucor had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The business had revenue of $9.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.42%.

Nucor announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nucor

In related news, CFO Stephen D. Laxton sold 12,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total value of $2,188,686.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,706,648.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total value of $1,705,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,273 shares in the company, valued at $14,371,917.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Stephen D. Laxton sold 12,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total transaction of $2,188,686.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,706,648.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,124 shares of company stock valued at $8,495,597 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in Nucor in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Nucor during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 15,470.4% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177 shares in the last quarter. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nucor

(Get Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.