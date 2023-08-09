CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.15 EPS

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.13) by $1.15, Briefing.com reports. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 21.62% and a negative net margin of 240.84%. The firm had revenue of $70.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.40) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34900.0% on a year-over-year basis.
CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of CRSP opened at $53.05 on Wednesday. CRISPR Therapeutics has a one year low of $38.94 and a one year high of $83.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 1.62.
Insider Buying and Selling at CRISPR Therapeutics
In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total transaction of $1,622,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 387,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,133,019.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CRSP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $123.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CRISPR Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.71.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on CRSP
CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile
CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than CRISPR Therapeutics
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- 3 Stocks to Buy After Heavy Insider Buying
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Novo Nordisk Soars To New High On Weight-Loss Drug Trial Results
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Oil & Gas Are Moving In August, Here Are The 3 Industry Favorites
Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.