CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.15 EPS

Posted by on Aug 9th, 2023

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSPGet Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.13) by $1.15, Briefing.com reports. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 21.62% and a negative net margin of 240.84%. The firm had revenue of $70.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.40) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34900.0% on a year-over-year basis.

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of CRSP opened at $53.05 on Wednesday. CRISPR Therapeutics has a one year low of $38.94 and a one year high of $83.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 1.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at CRISPR Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total transaction of $1,622,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 387,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,133,019.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRSP. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $48,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $90,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 23.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRSP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $123.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CRISPR Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.71.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

