CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.15 EPS

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.13) by $1.15, Briefing.com reports. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 21.62% and a negative net margin of 240.84%. The firm had revenue of $70.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.40) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34900.0% on a year-over-year basis.

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of CRSP opened at $53.05 on Wednesday. CRISPR Therapeutics has a one year low of $38.94 and a one year high of $83.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 1.62.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at CRISPR Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total transaction of $1,622,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 387,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,133,019.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRSP. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $48,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $90,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 23.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

CRSP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $123.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CRISPR Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CRSP

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.