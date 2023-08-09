Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Stock Price Down 6.7% on Insider Selling

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) shares were down 6.7% on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $19.53 and last traded at $19.58. Approximately 708,524 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 3,714,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.98.

Specifically, insider Artur Bergman sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $40,554.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,494,643 shares in the company, valued at $97,549,537.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fastly news, insider Artur Bergman sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $40,554.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,494,643 shares in the company, valued at $97,549,537.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett Shirk sold 4,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $83,671.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 302,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,383,375.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 297,963 shares of company stock worth $4,656,253 in the last ninety days. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FSLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on Fastly from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Bank of America raised their target price on Fastly from $16.00 to $26.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Fastly from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Fastly from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Fastly from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.45.

Fastly Stock Up 0.8 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.07 and a 200 day moving average of $15.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.60 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.84.

Institutional Trading of Fastly

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSLY. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Fastly by 23.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fastly by 6.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Fastly by 19.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Fastly by 32.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Fastly by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 45,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. 65.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge compute, edge delivery, edge security, edge applications like load balancing and image optimization, video on demand, and managed edge delivery. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

