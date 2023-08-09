Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Reaches New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday after Wedbush lowered their price target on the stock from $32.00 to $29.00. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Apellis Pharmaceuticals traded as low as $20.17 and last traded at $20.17, with a volume of 657271 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.53.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on APLS. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $76.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $106.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $124.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $89.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apellis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.86.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Apellis Pharmaceuticals
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Trading of Apellis Pharmaceuticals
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APLS. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 20.5% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 49,525.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 48,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after buying an additional 15,249 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,461,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,582,000 after buying an additional 40,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC grew its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 53.5% during the first quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 85,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,640,000 after acquiring an additional 29,815 shares during the period. 93.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.30. The company has a quick ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.33. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 356.02% and a negative return on equity of 212.82%. The firm had revenue of $95.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.46) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 482.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.03 EPS for the current year.
About Apellis Pharmaceuticals
Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Apellis Pharmaceuticals
- How to evaluate dividend stocks before buying
- 5 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- UPS Slipping To More Attractive Levels On Weak Outlook
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- More Good News Coming? GoodRx Spikes Ahead of Q2 Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.