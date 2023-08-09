Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Price Target Cut to $54.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Free Report) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $61.00 to $54.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. 51job reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.30.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on D

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

D opened at $49.46 on Monday. Dominion Energy has a twelve month low of $48.32 and a twelve month high of $86.28. The stock has a market cap of $41.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.24 and its 200-day moving average is $55.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Dominion Energy will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.89%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $307,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 100,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,921,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dominion Energy

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 158.0% in the second quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.