Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Price Target Raised to $15.00 at Mizuho

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) had its target price upped by Mizuho from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on HOOD. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.68.

Robinhood Markets Price Performance

HOOD opened at $11.10 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.97. Robinhood Markets has a 1 year low of $7.57 and a 1 year high of $13.23. The stock has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 1.30.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 49.58% and a negative return on equity of 11.75%. The firm had revenue of $486.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Robinhood Markets will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Robinhood Markets

In other news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.45, for a total value of $954,162.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 761,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,717,228.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.45, for a total transaction of $954,162.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 761,330 shares in the company, valued at $8,717,228.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Warnick sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total transaction of $63,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 703,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,925,194.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 641,808 shares of company stock valued at $6,785,394. Corporate insiders own 20.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Robinhood Markets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOOD. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 99.4% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 14,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 59.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company provides various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is an online collection of beginners' guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and Dow Jones; Snacks, an accessible digest of business news stories for new generation of investors.

