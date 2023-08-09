Critical Review: Executive Network Partnering (NYSE:ENPC) versus Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:MCAE)

Executive Network Partnering (NYSE:ENPC – Get Free Report) and Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:MCAE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.6% of Executive Network Partnering shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Executive Network Partnering shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.8% of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Executive Network Partnering and Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Executive Network Partnering N/A N/A $1.47 million N/A N/A Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III N/A N/A -$330,000.00 N/A N/A

Profitability

This table compares Executive Network Partnering and Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Executive Network Partnering N/A -74.23% -2.27% Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Executive Network Partnering and Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Executive Network Partnering 0 0 1 0 3.00 Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III 0 0 0 0 N/A

Executive Network Partnering presently has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 81.82%. Given Executive Network Partnering’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Executive Network Partnering is more favorable than Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III.

Risk and Volatility

Executive Network Partnering has a beta of -0.04, meaning that its stock price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III has a beta of 0.02, meaning that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Executive Network Partnering

Executive Network Partnering Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar partnering transaction with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

