Critical Contrast: Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) & Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) and Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.5% of Truist Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.6% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Truist Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Truist Financial and Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Truist Financial 20.17% 11.73% 1.16% Zions Bancorporation, National Association 21.43% 19.24% 0.99%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Truist Financial $25.36 billion 1.70 $6.26 billion $4.32 7.50 Zions Bancorporation, National Association $3.34 billion 1.70 $907.00 million $5.68 6.72

This table compares Truist Financial and Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Truist Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Zions Bancorporation, National Association. Zions Bancorporation, National Association is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Truist Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Truist Financial and Zions Bancorporation, National Association, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Truist Financial 0 11 7 0 2.39 Zions Bancorporation, National Association 1 11 5 0 2.24

Truist Financial presently has a consensus target price of $40.82, indicating a potential upside of 26.02%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a consensus target price of $40.74, indicating a potential upside of 6.70%. Given Truist Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Truist Financial is more favorable than Zions Bancorporation, National Association.

Dividends

Truist Financial pays an annual dividend of $2.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.4%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Truist Financial pays out 48.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Zions Bancorporation, National Association pays out 28.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Truist Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Zions Bancorporation, National Association has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

Truist Financial has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Truist Financial beats Zions Bancorporation, National Association on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides funding; asset management; automobile lending; credit card lending; consumer finance; home equity and mortgage lending; insurance, such as property and casualty, life, employee benefits, workers compensation and professional liability, surety coverage, title, and other insurance products; investment brokerage; mobile/online banking; and payment, lease financing, small business lending, and wealth management/private banking services. In addition, it offers association, capital market, institutional trust, insurance premium finance, derivatives, commercial lending, international banking, leasing, merchant, commercial deposit and treasury, small business and student lending, floor plan, commercial mortgage lending, mortgage warehouse lending, private equity investment, real estate lending, and supply chain financing services. Further, the company provides corporate and investment banking, retail and wholesale brokerage, securities underwriting and market making, loan syndication, and investment advisory services. The company was formerly known as BB&T Corporation and changed its name to Truist Financial Corporation in December 2019. Truist Financial Corporation was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services. The company was formerly known as ZB, National Association and changed its name to Zions Bancorporation, National Association in September 2018. Zions Bancorporation, National Association was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

