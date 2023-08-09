Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) & Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Critical Contrast

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) and Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Annaly Capital Management and Hammerson’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Annaly Capital Management -57.22% 17.47% 2.03% Hammerson N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Annaly Capital Management and Hammerson, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Annaly Capital Management 0 2 4 0 2.67 Hammerson 1 2 1 0 2.00

Volatility and Risk

Annaly Capital Management presently has a consensus price target of $21.31, suggesting a potential upside of 6.40%. Hammerson has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7,441.48%. Given Hammerson’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Hammerson is more favorable than Annaly Capital Management.

Annaly Capital Management has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hammerson has a beta of 1.84, suggesting that its share price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

51.2% of Annaly Capital Management shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Annaly Capital Management shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Annaly Capital Management and Hammerson’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Annaly Capital Management $2.78 billion 3.56 $1.73 billion ($4.18) -4.79 Hammerson $185.36 million 8.93 -$590.05 million N/A N/A

Annaly Capital Management has higher revenue and earnings than Hammerson.

Summary

Annaly Capital Management beats Hammerson on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc., a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities. It has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT). As a REIT, it is not subject to federal income tax to the extent that it distributes its taxable income to its shareholders. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is based in New York, New York.

About Hammerson

We are an owner, operator and developer of sustainable prime urban real estate. We create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around thriving cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come.

