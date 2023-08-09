Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) & NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS) Head to Head Review

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) and Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.3% of Atea Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of NewAmsterdam Pharma shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.5% of Atea Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NewAmsterdam Pharma and Atea Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NewAmsterdam Pharma $102.74 million 8.50 -$82.23 million N/A N/A Atea Pharmaceuticals $351.37 million 0.81 -$115.91 million ($1.32) -2.58

Analyst Ratings

NewAmsterdam Pharma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Atea Pharmaceuticals.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for NewAmsterdam Pharma and Atea Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NewAmsterdam Pharma 0 0 4 0 3.00 Atea Pharmaceuticals 1 2 0 0 1.67

NewAmsterdam Pharma presently has a consensus target price of $21.67, suggesting a potential upside of 102.30%. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 75.95%. Given NewAmsterdam Pharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe NewAmsterdam Pharma is more favorable than Atea Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares NewAmsterdam Pharma and Atea Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NewAmsterdam Pharma N/A -67.45% -33.66% Atea Pharmaceuticals N/A -16.93% -16.28%

Volatility and Risk

NewAmsterdam Pharma has a beta of -0.39, indicating that its stock price is 139% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atea Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.18, indicating that its stock price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Atea Pharmaceuticals beats NewAmsterdam Pharma on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NewAmsterdam Pharma

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops oral and non-statin medicines for patients at high risk of cardiovascular disease. Its lead product candidate is obicetrapib, a next generation, oral, and low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in four ongoing Phase 3 and Phase 2b clinical trials as both a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C and preventing major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE). NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. is headquartered in Naarden, the Netherlands.

About Atea Pharmaceuticals

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, an oral antiviral candidate that is in Phase III SUNRISE-3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19. The company also develops AT-752, a drug that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment and prophylaxis of dengue; and AT-281, a pharmaceutically acceptable salt for the treatment or prevention of an RNA viral infection, including dengue fever, yellow fever, and Zika virus, as well as Ruzasvir, an investigational NS5A inhibitor for the treatment of chronic HCV infection. It also develops a co-formulated, oral, pan-genotypic fixed dose combination of bemnifosbuvir and ruzasvir for the treatment of hepatitis C virous (HCV); It has a license agreement with Merck & Co, Inc. development, manufacture, and commercialization of ruzasvir for the treatment of HCV. Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

