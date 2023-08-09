Comparing Malaga Financial (OTCMKTS:MLGF) and CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Malaga Financial (OTCMKTS:MLGF – Get Free Report) and CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Malaga Financial and CVB Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Malaga Financial N/A N/A N/A CVB Financial 39.70% 12.58% 1.50%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Malaga Financial and CVB Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Malaga Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A CVB Financial 0 2 1 0 2.33

Dividends

CVB Financial has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 3.04%. Given CVB Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CVB Financial is more favorable than Malaga Financial.

Malaga Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. CVB Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Malaga Financial pays out 37.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CVB Financial pays out 45.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. CVB Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Malaga Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Malaga Financial and CVB Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Malaga Financial N/A N/A $21.35 million $2.70 8.62 CVB Financial $564.66 million 4.79 $235.43 million $1.75 11.09

CVB Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Malaga Financial. Malaga Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CVB Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.2% of Malaga Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.6% of CVB Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 5.4% of CVB Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Malaga Financial has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CVB Financial has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CVB Financial beats Malaga Financial on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Malaga Financial

Malaga Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Malaga Bank that provides various community banking products and services to personal and business customers. It offers checking, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, certificates of deposits, and demand deposits. The company also provides commercial real estate, land, business banking, consumer, and personal loans, as well as single and multi-family residential mortgage loans. In addition, it offers coupon redemption, direct deposit, overdraft lines of credit, telephone transfers, U.S. savings bond redemption, and wire transfer services; and ATM and VISA debit cards, bank by mail, medallion signature guarantee, night depository, notary, safe deposit boxes, and trust deed note collection services. Further, the company provides online banking services, including bill payer, e-statements, and mobile banking services. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Palos Verdes Estates, California.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers. The company also provides commercial lending products comprising lines of credit and other working capital financing, accounts receivable lending, and letters of credit; agriculture loans to finance the operating needs of wholesale dairy farm operations, cattle feeders, livestock raisers, and farmers; lease financing services for municipal governments; commercial real estate and construction loans; and consumer financing products, including automobile leasing and financing, lines of credit, credit cards, home mortgages, and home equity loans and lines of credit. In addition, it offers various specialized services, such as treasury management systems for monitoring cash flow, merchant card processing program, armored pick-up and delivery, payroll services, remote deposit capture, electronic funds transfers, wires and automated clearinghouse, and online account access. Further, the company provides trust services, such as fiduciary services, mutual funds, annuities, 401(k) plans, and individual investment accounts. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Ontario, California.

