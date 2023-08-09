Contrasting Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) and Permex Petroleum (OTCMKTS:OILCF)

Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF – Get Free Report) and Permex Petroleum (OTCMKTS:OILCF – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Baytex Energy and Permex Petroleum, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Baytex Energy alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Baytex Energy 0 1 0 0 2.00 Permex Petroleum 0 0 1 0 3.00

Baytex Energy presently has a consensus price target of $8.32, suggesting a potential upside of 104.96%. Given Baytex Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Baytex Energy is more favorable than Permex Petroleum.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Baytex Energy $2.79 billion 0.79 $1.29 billion $1.47 2.76 Permex Petroleum $880,000.00 5.31 -$2.71 million N/A N/A

This table compares Baytex Energy and Permex Petroleum’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Baytex Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Permex Petroleum.

Profitability

This table compares Baytex Energy and Permex Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baytex Energy 38.28% 40.85% 20.18% Permex Petroleum -453.17% -43.11% -33.48%

Risk and Volatility

Baytex Energy has a beta of 2.16, suggesting that its stock price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Permex Petroleum has a beta of 2.21, suggesting that its stock price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Baytex Energy beats Permex Petroleum on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Baytex Energy

(Get Free Report)

Baytex Energy Corp. operates as an oil & gas exploration and production company. It engages in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Permex Petroleum

(Get Free Report)

Permex Petroleum Corporation, a junior oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds interests in the Pittcock North property, Pittcock South property, Windy Jones property, and Mary Bullard property located in Stonewall County. It also holds interests in the West Henshaw property located in Eddy County, New Mexico; Oxy Yates property located in Eddy County; and Breedlove B Clearfork property located in Martin Country, Texas. In addition, the company has royalty interests in the Permian Basin of West Texas and southeast New Mexico. Permex Petroleum Corporation was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.