Linde (NYSE:LIN) Price Target Raised to $440.00

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at HSBC from $416.00 to $440.00 in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. HSBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.25% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LIN. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Argus raised their price target on Linde from $440.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Linde from $420.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Linde from $382.00 to $410.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $420.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.41.

Linde stock opened at $381.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $186.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.84. Linde has a 12-month low of $262.47 and a 12-month high of $393.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $374.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $357.83.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. Linde had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 16.17%. Linde’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Linde will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total value of $15,545,355.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at $144,747,059.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total value of $814,017.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,939 shares in the company, valued at $8,881,847.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total value of $15,545,355.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,747,059.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,855 shares of company stock worth $17,093,596 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,409,138,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 35,747.9% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,828,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,398,000 after buying an additional 5,812,246 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 888.7% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,741,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,329,889,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363,112 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Linde by 4,122.9% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,112,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,106,232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Linde by 8.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,287,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,187,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768,390 shares during the last quarter. 80.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

