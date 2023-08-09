Model N (NYSE:MODN) Releases Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.28-$0.31 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $61.60 million-$62.60 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $61.57 million. Model N also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.08-$1.10 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Model N in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Model N in a report on Thursday, April 27th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Model N from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Model N from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Model N from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $42.80.

Shares of MODN opened at $31.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 3.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.57. Model N has a 12-month low of $25.57 and a 12-month high of $43.18.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Model N had a negative return on equity of 6.86% and a negative net margin of 21.90%. The firm had revenue of $62.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.41 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Model N will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 6,400 shares of Model N stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total transaction of $183,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 146,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,207,436.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Model N news, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 6,400 shares of Model N stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total value of $183,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 146,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,207,436.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kimberly Decarlis sold 1,000 shares of Model N stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total value of $29,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,457.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,837 shares of company stock valued at $1,192,989 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Model N in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $254,000. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new stake in Model N in the 1st quarter valued at about $247,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Model N by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,088 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Model N in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Model N by 178.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter.

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

