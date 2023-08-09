John D. Cohn Sells 2,000 Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Stock

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) Director John D. Cohn sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.71, for a total transaction of $253,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,534,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of WWD opened at $127.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $117.73 and a 200-day moving average of $106.70. The company has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.54. Woodward, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.26 and a 1 year high of $133.15.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.40. Woodward had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The firm had revenue of $800.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Woodward’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.51%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWD. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Woodward during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Woodward by 265.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in Woodward in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Woodward during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Woodward during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on WWD. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Woodward from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Woodward from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Woodward from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Woodward from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Woodward from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.78.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

