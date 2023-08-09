Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.02-$0.04 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $273.60 million-$275.60 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $267.90 million. Amplitude also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.02-0.04 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Amplitude from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Amplitude from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $19.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Amplitude from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.57.

Amplitude Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ AMPL opened at $10.69 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -12.43 and a beta of 1.44. Amplitude has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $19.10.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $67.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.90 million. Amplitude had a negative net margin of 38.76% and a negative return on equity of 32.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amplitude will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Amplitude

In other Amplitude news, major shareholder Dharmesh Thakker sold 63,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total transaction of $688,502.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amplitude news, Director Patrick W. Grady sold 258,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $2,604,352.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,026.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Dharmesh Thakker sold 63,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total transaction of $688,502.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 566,096 shares of company stock worth $5,674,032. Insiders own 28.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Amplitude

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Amplitude by 19.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 14,360 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amplitude by 200.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 131,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after buying an additional 87,716 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Amplitude by 261.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 205,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after buying an additional 148,551 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Amplitude by 5.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,291,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,067,000 after buying an additional 69,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amplitude by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,067,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,280,000 after buying an additional 16,414 shares during the last quarter. 42.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amplitude

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital analytics platform to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics provides product, marketing, experience analytics, and AI-Driven alerts; Experimentation, a solution that integrates with analytics to plan, deliver, monitor, and analyze tests and product changes; Audience Management tools leverage the data in analytics to build audience lists through behavioral segmentation or machine learning powered predictions; and Data Streaming tools helps to move event data and user profiles to other tools in customers' stacks in real-time to destinations, such as marketing platforms, ad networks, personalization engines, and others; and Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities.

Featured Stories

