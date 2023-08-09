Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.66 Per Share

Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 27th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.662 per share by the energy company on Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

Shell Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of SHEL opened at $61.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.67. Shell has a 12-month low of $46.74 and a 12-month high of $63.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.91.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The energy company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $76.02 billion for the quarter. Shell had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 17.65%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Shell will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Shell

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shell by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 27,553 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,679 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shell by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 34,824 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at $1,786,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Shell by 69.6% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,457 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Shell by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 12,937 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. 8.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on SHEL shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Shell from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Shell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,385.20.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SHEL

Shell Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.